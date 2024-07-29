Mayhem, danger and deceit follow these two brothers as they face their enemies both old and new

10pm Friday GUILT - Dark Humor/Thriller

You Can Take the Boy Out of Leith - Max and Jake seek refuge with a face from the past in the Highlands, but Teddy is on their trail. Scotland's national bank is being sold and Maggie sees an opportunity.

Masterpiece Guilt Season 3 Ep2

In this episode, Max and Jake find themselves in a precarious situation as they seek refuge with a familiar face from their past. However, their respite is short-lived as Teddy, determined to track them down, is hot on their trail. As the tension mounts and the stakes become higher than ever, Max and Jake face imminent danger, as their past actions come back to haunt them in ways they never imagined.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!