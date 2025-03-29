It’s the final curtain for Poirot!

8pm Monday AGATHA CHRISTIE’S POIROT – Crime Drama

Curtain – Poirot’s Last Case - An ailing Poirot returns to Styles with Hastings nearly three decades after solving their first mystery there in order to prevent a serial killer from claiming more victims.

POIROT 1305 Curtain: Poirot's Last Case

Elderly and ailing, Hercule Poirot reunites with his old friend Captain Hastings at Styles, the country estate where they first met and solved their initial case together 30 years ago. Now, Poirot's sharp mind is racing to unravel a new mystery, as he foresees another murder unfolding at Styles. However, his physical limitations hinder his investigation, and he must rely on Hastings as his proxy to gather clues. As the body count rises and Poirot's health declines, he faces his greatest challenge, summoning his final reserves of strength and mental acuity to outwit his cunning adversary in his ultimate case.

