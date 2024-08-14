A Timeless Tale of Power, Loyalty and Survival

PBS

Before The Crown and before Bridgerton, there was Wolf Hall. And just like those fantastic series, this is a historical drama for a modern audience. Wolf Hall charts Thomas Cromwell played by Emmy Award-winner Damian Lewis (Homeland, Billions) in his meteoric rise to Henry VIII’s key advisor. Cromwell is trapped between his desire to do what is right and his instinct to survive.

The phrase "man is wolf to man" is a reference to the treacherous and ruthless nature of the royal court, where alliances are forged and broken with deadly consequences.

