A Timeless Tale of Power, Loyalty and Survival

WLRN Public Media
Published August 14, 2024 at 10:44 AM EDT
Wolf Hall

A riveting portrayal of Tudor court's dark underbelly, where the pursuit of power and prestige can be a matter of life and death.

Wolf Hall
PBS

Before The Crown and before Bridgerton, there was Wolf Hall. And just like those fantastic series, this is a historical drama for a modern audience. Wolf Hall charts Thomas Cromwell played by Emmy Award-winner Damian Lewis (Homeland, Billions) in his meteoric rise to Henry VIII’s key advisor. Cromwell is trapped between his desire to do what is right and his instinct to survive.

The phrase "man is wolf to man" is a reference to the treacherous and ruthless nature of the royal court, where alliances are forged and broken with deadly consequences.

Stream Wolf Hall on WLRN Passport and binge watch all 6 episodes.

