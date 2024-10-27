Latinos Shape the Future

9pm Thursday VOCES LATINO VOTE 2024 – Documentary

Examine the priorities of a politically diverse Latino electorate for the 2024 election.

VOCES Latino Vote 2024 Promo



In the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Latinos are projected to account for 14.7% of the electorate, representing a record 36.2 million eligible voters. VOCES: Latino Vote 2024 will delve into the policy priorities of this crucial and politically diverse group of voters through a set of immersive dispatches.

This documentary examines the growing importance of Latino voters in the 2024 US elections. Learn from leaders, activists, and everyday citizens about the priorities of politically diverse Latino voters in some of the most hotly contested battleground states, such as Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania, as well as California and Florida, as the presidential election approaches.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!



