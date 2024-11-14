Life After Death After Life, It’s Complicated

9pm Saturday HEAVEN CAN WAIT (1978) PG Sports/Comedy/Fantasy starring Warren Beatty; James Mason; Julie Christie; Jack Warden; and Charles Grodin.

When heavenly authorities discover that a pro quarterback's life was ended prematurely, he finds himself in the body of an unpopular millionaire whose wife is trying to kill him. He is baffled by those around him reacting to the bad deeds of his body's previous owner, and they are baffled by his sudden change of heart and interest in football.

Joe Pendleton is a football quarterback preparing to lead his team to the Superbowl when he is almost killed in an accident. An overanxious angel plucks him to heaven only to discover that he was not ready to die, and that his body has been cremated. Another body must be found without his death being discovered, and that of a recently murdered millionaire is chosen. His wife and accountant, the murderers, are confused by this development, as he buys the Los Angeles Rams in order to once again quarterback them into the Superbowl. At the same time, he falls in love with an English environmental activist who disapproves of his policies and actions

