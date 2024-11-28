Get your groove on with the legends of soul

7pm Saturday All New 60s and 70s Soul Superstars - Performance

Get ready for a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience! The legends of 1960s and 1970s soul music reunite to perform their most iconic hits!

60s and 70s Soul Celebration

The legends of 60's and 70's soul music return to perform their biggest hits. Featuring The Temptations, James Brown, Patti LaBelle, The Chi-Lites, The Spinners, Sam Moore and more in this first-time-ever classic R&B and soul compilation from 30 years of the TJL archive.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!