This relentless detective will stop at nothing to uncover the truth.

Meet Georg Dengler, a former police officer turned private detective with a keen instinct for uncovering the truth. Dengler is drawn into complex cases that defy easy solutions, often finding himself entangled in a web of political conspiracies and deceit.

With the help of a brilliant hacker, Dengler must navigate the dark underbelly of power and corruption, racing against time to expose the truth before it's too late.

As Dengler is investigates some high profile cases, he discovers that nothing is as it seems.

In German with English subtitles

Stream Private Detective Dengler on WLRN Passport