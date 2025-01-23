Celebrate Black History Month with Us!

Tune in throughout the month for inspiring stories, powerful interviews, and thought-provoking discussions. Let's celebrate together the rich heritage and contributions of African Americans!

APT

JOURNEYS OF BLACK MATHEMATICIANS – Documentary/Series

African Americans have played major roles as researchers and educators in mathematics. This documentary series conveys a rich history with compelling stories of contemporary Black mathematicians, portraying their struggles and accomplishments. The films also introduces innovative educational programs for African American students that will inspire future generations in the pursuit of mathematics.

AIRING THURSDAYS AT 10pm

Journeys of Black Mathematicians

Feb 6 - Forging Resilience

The episode relates stories of prominent African American mathematicians who struggled through adversity to achieve their goals. Contemporary mid-career Black mathematicians and their students describe the role of historically Black colleges in their success. We are also introduced to a range of innovative programs that help students at every level to imagine a future in math and STEM.

Feb 13 - Creating Pathways

A legacy of segregation and prejudice lies behind stories of African American mathematicians who attended majority White institutions. The film features several programs aimed at increasing the number of Blacks in the STEM fields. Established Black scholars pursue beauty and meaning in math, becoming role models for younger Black mathematicians who strive to shape new kinds of mathematics.

NEVER DROP THE BALL - Documentary

A WLRN Original production, Never Drop the Ball explores the extraordinary journey black baseball players went through during six decades of being outside of Major League Baseball.

AIRING SUNDAY FEB 9 AT 11pm

Never Drop the Ball-A WLRN Original Production

Embark on a remarkable journey through the history of black baseball. Despite facing segregation and adversity, African American players demonstrated unwavering passion and perseverance, creating their own leagues and teams that captivated audiences worldwide.

This documentary shines a spotlight on iconic teams like the Miami Giants, later known as the Indianapolis Clowns, who mesmerized fans with their electrifying play style and teamwork. Through their barnstorming tours and international competitions, these trailblazing players left an indelible mark on the sport.

GREAT MIGRATIONS: A PEOPLE ON THE MOVE – Documentary/Series

Great Migrations: A People On The Move

This documentary series explores the transformative impact of Black migration on American culture and society. From the waves of Black Americans to the North—and back South—over the last century to the growing number of immigrants from Africa and the Caribbean today, the film shows how movement is a defining feature of the Black experience.



AIRING THURSDAYS AT 11PM



Feb 6 Exodus - Exploring the first wave of the Great Migration (1910-1940) when more than one million Black Americans fled the Jim Crow South for the promised lands of the North.

Feb 13 Streets Paved with Gold - The second wave of the Great Migration -- 1940-1970, when Northern and Western Black communities matured through migration and transformed the cultural and political power of Black America.

Feb 20 One Way Ticket Back - Explore how reverse migration of Black Americans to the South continued to reshape the country.

Feb 27 Coming to America - The impact of African and Caribbean immigrants on American culture and what it means to be Black in America.



CREOLE PIG: HAITI'S GREAT LOSS – Documentary

WLRN's latest original documentary, "The Creole Pig: Haiti's Great Loss," uncovers the fascinating tale of the Creole Pig, a native Haitian livestock that was the backbone of rural farming communities for generations.

AIRING THURSDAY FEB 13 and SUNDAY FEBRUARY 16th AT 9pm

The Creole Pig: Haiti's Great Loss-A WLRN Original Production

This poignant film recounts how the Creole Pig's eradication in 1978, following an African swine flu outbreak, had devastating consequences for Haiti's economy, politics, and society. The joint efforts of the Haitian government and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to combat the disease ultimately led to the pig's extinction, sparking widespread economic crisis and social upheaval.



PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR: BEYOND THE MASK – Documentary

A documentary on the life and legacy of the first African American to achieve national fame as a writer.



AIRING THURSDAY FEB 20 AT 9pm

Paul Dunbar: Behind the Mask

Born to former slaves in Dayton, Ohio, Paul Laurence Dunbar (1872-1906), is best remembered for his poem, "We Wear the Mask” and for lines from “Sympathy” that became the title of Maya Angelou’s famous autobiography “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”Dunbar's story mirrors the African American experience around the turn of the century. Referred to by abolitionist Frederick Douglass as "The most promising young colored man in America," Dunbar also wrote short stories, novels, and widely published essays critical of Jim Crow laws, lynching, and what was commonly called "The Negro Problem." Drawing richly on archival photographs, letters and newspaper articles, PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR: BEYOND THE MASK chronicles the short but remarkable life and career of the influential poet and writer.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!