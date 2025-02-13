A Garden of Death Blooms with Deadly Consequences

9pm Tuesday Midsomer Murders – Crime Drama

A memorial garden's transformation into a tea shop sparks deadly consequences.

Midsomer Murders - Garden of Death

Garden of Death - A commercial decision to turn Midsomer Deverell's memorial garden into a tea shop proves to be a fatal mistake for some members of the Inkpen family. The Bennetts are particularly enraged, as Gerald Bennett was responsible for the garden's creation. When Fliss Inkpen is found brutally murdered in the garden, Barnaby launches an investigation that unearths more than mere local hostility. Upon the deaths of Elspeth Inkpen, Cynthia Bennett and George Bennett, Barnaby's discoveries reveal a tumultuous trail of ruined dreams, scandalous love affairs and vicious blackmail that lead straight to the killer.

