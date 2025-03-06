Celebrate a decade of Peace, Love and Happiness in Song

7pm Saturday – BEST OF THE 60s - Performance

For the past decade the MY MUSIC series has been preserving and archiving the greatest songs of the 1960s. Now, MY MUSIC ARCHIVES presents The Best of the 60s, a special configuration of selected original hit songs featured in My Generation: The 60s, The British Beat, Motown, 60s Pop, Rock & Soul.

Best of the 60s

A collection of concert performances of the most popular rock, pop and soul singers and groups from the generation of revolution, love, and change.

Courtesy of TJL Productions Members of the iconic pop-rock group The Monkees. The late Davy Jones sings several Monkees classics, including "Daydream Believer," in The Best Of The 60s.

Featuring Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone, The Grass Roots, Ronnie Spector, The Association, Eric Burdon, Jackie DeShannon, The Temptations, Lulu, B.J. Thomas, The Righteous Brothers, Petula Clark, Roger McGuinn, The Ventures, Jefferson Starship, Steppenwolf, The Zombies and dozens more - including the final stage appearance of The Monkee's Davy Jones singing such favorites as Daydream Believer and Girl.

