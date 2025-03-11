Indulge in Royal Intrigue

Marie Antoinette Season 2 available March 23rd

Dive into the dramatic world of 18th-century Versailles as Marie Antoinette navigates the complexities of royal life, facing formidable enemies, personal struggles, and the looming threat of revolution.

Season 1 saw the young Marie Antoinette as she arrives at Versailles and struggling to adapt to the French court. As she navigates the complexities of royal life, she faces challenges in connecting with her husband, Louis XVI, and must build a new network of allies and adversaries. Despite the obstacles, Marie Antoinette grows into a confident queen, but the sudden loss of her mother in the season finale leaves her facing an uncertain future alone.

Marie Antoinette: The Second Season Streaming on WLRN Passport



In Season 2 Marie Antoinette Faces New Threats.

As Marie Antoinette's popularity grows among the French people, so do the dangers that surround her. More powerful enemies emerge, determined to destroy her. Meanwhile, she and Louis XVI face a financial crisis unlike any they've known before. The relentless attacks from Provence and Chartres fuel the nobles' hatred, and the scandalous Diamond Necklace Affair threatens to ignite a full-blown revolt, spreading from Versailles to the Palais-Royal.

Catch up on all episodes of Marie Antoinette, with Season 2 premiering March 23rd on WLRN Passport