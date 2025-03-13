Explore the rich traditions and cultures surrounding Easter

7pm Saturday RICK STEVES EUROPEAN EASTER – Travel

Taking you on a spring journey through Spain, Slovenia, Italy and Greece, RICK STEVES EUROPEAN EASTER celebrates this 2,000-year-old story in a variety of cultures.

Rick Steves' European Easter

Ancient rituals of woolly beasts scaring winter away in Slovenia and elegant masked carnival parties in Venice are a prelude to the austerity of Lent. A few weeks later, crowds fill St. Peter’s Square in Rome and the streets of Sevilla are packed for Palm Sunday as the Passion of Christ unfolds day by day through Holy Week. The despair of Good Friday leads to Easter Sunday as the joy of resurrection fills family gatherings, small-town festivals, and churches of every size across Europe, just as spring floods the world with new life.

The special highlights villagers blessing olive branches and coming together in age-old processions. Viewers will feel the emotion of this special time as Andalusians carry towering parade floats, and Greek priests toss showers of flower petals. Exploring a rich and fascinating mix of traditions — from its pagan roots to its glorious finale — RICK STEVES SPECIAL: EUROPEAN EASTER brings a new light to this timeless holiday.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!