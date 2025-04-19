Crime on Turbocharge

8pm Monday BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES – Crime Drama

Brokenwood Mysteries 303

The vibrant Riverstone Beach Hop festival, a haven for classic car enthusiasts, takes a deadly turn when Charlie Baxter, the esteemed Chairman of the Classic Car Restoration Society, is found lifeless beside his prized El Dorado, with gasoline in his lungs. The question lingers: was it a tragic accident involving fuel siphoning or a more sinister act? The mystery deepens with the revelation of an unidentified body discovered in Charlie's garage just a day prior. Meanwhile, suspicion falls on Greg McQueen, Jared's friend, who has rolled into town in a flashy hot rod dubbed "The Killing Machine," with Jared's ex-girlfriend by his side, raising questions about their involvement in Charlie's demise.

9:30 pm DCI BANKS – Crime Drama

DCI BANKS 103



DCI Banks assigns DS Cabbot as Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) on a case involving the mutilated body of a woman found on the Yorkshire moors, while he investigates the murder of teenager Hayley Daniels, whose body has been found in a storage room in a dark alleyway. Cabbot discovers that her victim was Lucy Payne. When DC Templeton's body is discovered in the same alleyway, killed in the same way as Lucy, Cabbot becomes convinced that the murders are connected. The suspect in the Daniels murder case is cleared, so Banks must establish how the real killer was able to avoid detection.

