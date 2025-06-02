A Celebration of 60s and 70s Soul Superstars

Tuesday 7:30pm - 60s and 70s Soul Celebration - Performance

Get ready for a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience! The legends of 1960s and 1970s soul music reunite to perform their most iconic hits!

60s and 70s Soul Celebration

The legends of 60's and 70's soul music return to perform their biggest hits. Featuring The Temptations, James Brown, Patti LaBelle, The Chi-Lites, The Spinners, Sam Moore and more in this classic R&B and soul compilation from 30 years of the TJL archive.

