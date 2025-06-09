A Love Story For The Ages
A time travel romantic comedy starring Meg Ryan and Hugh Jackman. Star crossed lovers discover that passion and chivalry are timeless.
8pm Thursday KATE AND LEOPOLD - Comedy/Romance (2001) PG-13
Kate McKay, a driven corporate executive, and Leopold, a charming 19th-century duke, find themselves thrown together when a time rip brings Leopold to modern-day New York, sparking an unlikely romance.
Leopold is the Duke of Albany in 1876. When a strange visitor comes to town carrying an unusual device, Leopold follows him, and travels through a gap in time. Thrust into modern day New York, Leopold discovers he has a lot to learn about this new world and the people in it, including contemporary working women like Kate McKay.
