Binge-Worthy Mysteries: Poirot is Back on WLRN Passport!

Join the brilliant Belgian detective Hercule Poirot as he tackles the most baffling crimes with his trusted companions—Captain Hastings and Scotland Yard’s Chief Inspector Japp. Renowned for his razor-sharp logic and psychological insight, Poirot uses his "little grey cells" to unravel even the most complex mysteries.

With his meticulous mustache, flair for the dramatic, and unmistakable charm, Poirot is as captivating as he is clever. Whether he's solving a murder aboard a luxury train or exposing secrets in a quiet English village, his eccentric style and unshakable order always lead to justice.

