Small Town, Big Win in this Classic Tale of Redemption

9pm Saturday HOOSIERS (1986) PG Drama - Starring Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey and Dennis Hopper.

Based on the true story of a small-town Indiana team that made the state finals in 1954, this movie chronicles the attempts of a coach with a spotty past, and the town's basketball-loving drunk to lead their high school team to victory.

March Madness on WLRN- Hoosiers on WLRN's Saturday Night Movie

Failed college coach Norman Dale (Gene Hackman) gets a chance at redemption when he is hired to direct the basketball program at a high school in a tiny Indiana town. After a teacher (Barbara Hershey) persuades star player Jimmy Chitwood to quit and focus on his long-neglected studies, Dale struggles to develop a winning team in the face of community criticism for his temper and his unconventional choice of assistant coach: Shooter (Dennis Hopper), a notorious alcoholic.

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