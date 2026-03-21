Divided Loyalties
Neil Jordan's historical biopic of Irish revolutionary Michael Collins, the man who led a guerrilla war against the UK, helped negotiate the creation of the Irish Free State, and led the National Army during the Irish Civil War.
9pm Saturday MICHAEL COLLINS (1996) R - Biographical drama starring Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn, and Julia Roberts.
The story of Michael Collins’ rise as a leading figure in the Irish Republican Army.
In the early 1900s, Michael Collins, portrayed by Liam Neeson, rises as a key leader of the Irish Republican Army, fighting alongside Harry Boland (Aidan Quinn) and Eamon de Valera (Alan Rickman) in Ireland’s violent struggle for independence from Britain. When the revolution falters, Collins negotiates a controversial treaty with the British government, a move that brands him a traitor among his own ranks. Ordered to turn against those closest to him, Collins faces an agonizing choice between his cause and his conscience.
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