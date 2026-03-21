Divided Loyalties

9pm Saturday MICHAEL COLLINS (1996) R - Biographical drama starring Liam Neeson, Aidan Quinn, and Julia Roberts.

The story of Michael Collins’ rise as a leading figure in the Irish Republican Army.

MICHAEL COLLINS

In the early 1900s, Michael Collins, portrayed by Liam Neeson, rises as a key leader of the Irish Republican Army, fighting alongside Harry Boland (Aidan Quinn) and Eamon de Valera (Alan Rickman) in Ireland’s violent struggle for independence from Britain. When the revolution falters, Collins negotiates a controversial treaty with the British government, a move that brands him a traitor among his own ranks. Ordered to turn against those closest to him, Collins faces an agonizing choice between his cause and his conscience.

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