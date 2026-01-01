Join us for the Sunshine Economy Summit 2026, a one-day event presented by WLRN and hosted by Tom Hudson, Senior Economics Editor and Special Correspondent for WLRN. The Summit brings together key stakeholders, business leaders, policymakers, and community experts to discuss the region’s economic growth, challenges, and opportunities.

This engaging summit features insightful panels, keynote speakers, and interactive sessions focused on innovative strategies to foster economic development, support local businesses, and create jobs in South Florida. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of our vibrant community.