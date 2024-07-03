Parks won’t be closed for I-95 flyover closure. Will gridlock recur?

State transportation officials said popular parks — the main driver of weekend traffic jams — won’t be closed during repairs to the Rickenbacker flyover exit later this month. But they insisted Tuesday new traffic detours for the road work will avoid a repeat of gridlock that trapped motorists for hoursin April.

The big question? Is there a contingency plan in case the detours don’t work and the weekend traffic to Bill Baggs Cape Florida and Crandon Park causes a repeat.

“I am concerned. Usually you have a plan B,” said State Rep. Vicki Lopez, R-Miami. “FDOT is extremely sure their plan will work.”

KBI Photo / Tony Winton Cars in a 7-mile traffic jam on the William Powell Bridge exiting Key Biscayne, Sunday April 14 2024 The jam came on the first day of two-month closure of the flyover ramp from Key Biscayne to I-95 and U.S. 1.

Plan B, said District 6 Transportation Secretary Stacy Miller, is a new and robust communication system among state and local officials, as well as having City of Miami police on the ground who can make real-time adjustments.

But Miller said she does not have direct authority to close Bill Baggs Cape Florida park at the tip of the island. That power rests with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, although she said officials are in close contact with the park’s superintendent.

During the April traffic meltdown, traffic was so bad that Key Biscayne ambulances had to drive the wrong way on the inbound lanes to handle emergency calls. Some people relieved themselves in bushes, while local good samaritans opened their doors.

“They’re telling me they’re going to have real-time information,” said Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco. He said there should be a trigger level for an adjustment if the traffic delays start to grow. “Once you start talking about hours, instead of minutes, that starts to be a concern.”

But he said ultimately, the island’s fate is in the hands of others. “We can’t fail. This is the second half,” he said.

