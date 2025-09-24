Triple A raises awareness for risks linked to e-bikes, scooters in new safety campaign

Electric bikes and scooters are surging in popularity across Florida, but with increased use comes greater risk.

Auto club Triple-A found that hospitals are reporting a sharp rise in injuries, often involving high speeds, lack of helmets and disregard for traffic laws.

To raise awareness, Triple A and its partners will be on campus at Florida International University in Miami Wednesday morning to launch a new statewide safety initiative.

It's called "Safe Streets for Small Wheels." The campaign addresses the growing traffic safety risks linked to electric bikes and scooters on college campuses, city streets, and residential areas.

READ MORE: Bicyclist killed on causeway raises e-bike safety concerns

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.