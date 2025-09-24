© 2025 WLRN
Triple A raises awareness for risks linked to e-bikes, scooters in new safety campaign

WLRN Public Media | By Christine DiMattei
Published September 24, 2025 at 10:18 AM EDT
In this image provided by Miami-Dade Police, an e-bike and a bicycle lie entangled at the scene of a fatal collision on Key Biscayne, Feb. 14, 2024. Police ruled the crash an accident, but the tragedy led to a temporary ban on e-bikes and e-scooters on Village streets.
Miami-Dade Police Department
/
KBI
FILE: In this image provided by Miami-Dade Police, an e-bike and a bicycle lie entangled at the scene of a fatal collision on Key Biscayne, Feb. 14, 2024. Police ruled the crash an accident, but the tragedy led to a temporary ban on e-bikes and e-scooters on Village streets.

Electric bikes and scooters are surging in popularity across Florida, but with increased use comes greater risk.

Auto club Triple-A found that hospitals are reporting a sharp rise in injuries, often involving high speeds, lack of helmets and disregard for traffic laws.

To raise awareness, Triple A and its partners will be on campus at Florida International University in Miami Wednesday morning to launch a new statewide safety initiative.

It's called "Safe Streets for Small Wheels." The campaign addresses the growing traffic safety risks linked to electric bikes and scooters on college campuses, city streets, and residential areas.

