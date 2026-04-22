Miami Trolley Master Plan advances with community input, Liberty City service expansion

The City of Miami is currently developing a new Trolley Master Plan to improve upon its existing 13-route, 112-mile system. The planning process includes public meetings with the aim of gathering community feedback on routes, service changes and trolley expansion.

The most recent meeting in District 5, held on earlier this month at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, brought community members, government officials and transportation advocates together to discuss trolley improvements in areas such as Little Haiti and Liberty City.

Recently, a pilot program adding trolley service in Liberty City on Saturdays — previously absent despite trends of high ridership in the neighborhood — was made permanent. Liberty City resident Mary Washington had advocated for the change, alongside the Liberty City Trolley Riding Club, made up of community advocates who stand for free public transportation.

Present at the April 16 meeting, Commissioner Christine King pushed for additional routes in her district.

“A lot of my constituents don’t have the luxury of choosing which [transportation service] comes first because the trolley is free, and the bus is not,” she said.

A proponent of public transit since her first term, King voiced her frustration over the time it takes to implement changes within the system.

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“Everything takes so long,” said King. “We only have four years in office.”

Washington echoed the sentiment. Among other improvements to the Liberty City trolley service, she and several of the Trolley Club members voiced a need for transport along Northwest 15th Avenue between Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest 71st Street.

“Our concern is that sometimes the city takes too long from when the information is given to when something is done,” said Washington.

At the meeting, Cathy Dos Santos, executive director of Transit Alliance Miami, voiced her own concerns about the limited amount of funding given to city transportation. Transit Alliance’s mission is to “build a more equitable and prosperous community through better mobility.”

“Unfortunately, it's kind of a closed loop system,” said Dos Santos. “When you give something to someone, you have to take something from someone else.”

For District 5 resident Tasheba Franklyn, free transportation means giving people access to food. A volunteer at the local Village (Free)dge food pantry in Liberty City, she attended the meeting on behalf of those who benefit from taking the trolley to the food pantry and back again.

“A lot of the people that come to the Village (Free)dge rely on the trolleys,” said Franklyn. “Sometimes the trolleys break down, and they don’t have backup. Since there’s only two, you have to wait for a long time.”

Commissioner King listened to the residents’ concerns.

“It is the most important thing for people to come out and advocate for what they want to see in their community, not just leave it up to the elected officials,” she said. “I’m out here with my neighbors, and I’m advocating for additional trolley services to Biscayne Boulevard because this is how true public service works.”

King praised the efforts of Washington and the Liberty City Trolley Club in advocating for improvements on the Liberty City route, which led to service on Saturdays and working handicapped lifts for those with additional mobility needs.

“Liberty City is a heavily senior community,” said King. “That community came out and said, ‘Commissioner, we need this.’ And we responded in kind.”

Commissioner King said her current priority is getting weekday trolley service on popular transportation routes that need them. She calls for community involvement on a wider scale throughout District 5.

“Born out of these meetings are great ideas,” said King.

Find the City of Miami Trolley Survey here or contact your district directly to provide feedback on the Trolley Master Plan.