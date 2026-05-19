Tri-Rail announces partnership aimed at reducing suicides on South Florida tracks

The South Florida Regional Transit Authority, which oversees Tri-Rail, recently announced a new partnership with Henderson Behavioral Health aimed at reducing suicides on South Florida’s rail lines.

The new campaign is called “Are You OK?” and its designed to raise awareness about the dangers of railroad trespassing, identify warning signs of individuals in crisis and equip frontline personnel with the tools to respond effectively. The transit authority will begin training staffers, contractors and regional partners this week.

"This is about recognizing that many of the incidents we encounter on or near railroad property involves individuals who may be experiencing emotional distress, crises, trauma, or hopelessness," said SFRTA Interim executive director Diane Hernandez Del Calvo.

The program is funded by a $56,500 Federal grant, and comes at a time where Tri-Rail is seeing increased incidents on its railways.

Tri-Rail had 12 trespasser strikes in 2025, nine of which were fatal. In 2026, there have already been 14 trespasser strikes, ten of which have been fatal.

Henderson Behavioral Health CEO Dr. Steven Ronik said its part of a disturbing regional trend.

" Over the last fifteen years, suicides in South Florida have gone up by 67% and we just can't have that," he said.

Read More: Tri-Rail reports record-breaking ridership in 2025

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