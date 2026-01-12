Tri-Rail reports record-breaking ridership in 2025

Tri-Rail had record-breaking ridership in 2025. This comes as the future of South Florida’s commuter rail service remains uncertain.

Tri-Rail has exceeded its previous record set in 2019.

According to a recent report from the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, the rail way surpassed 4.5 million rides in the 2025 calendar year.

Even with a record number of passengers, Tri-Rail faces a potential shutdown by July 2027 because of state budget cuts.

It would need up to $10 million from each county the rail line runs through to continue service. That includes Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach.

Local officials are urging state lawmakers to restore funding.

