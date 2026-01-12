© 2026 WLRN
Tri-Rail reports record-breaking ridership in 2025

WLRN Public Media | By Natalie La Roche Pietri
Published January 12, 2026 at 4:54 PM EST
Tri-Rail, the commuter train service, links to Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach in Florida.
Tri-Rail
Tri-Rail had record-breaking ridership in 2025. This comes as the future of South Florida’s commuter rail service remains uncertain.

Tri-Rail has exceeded its previous record set in 2019.

According to a recent report from the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, the rail way surpassed 4.5 million rides in the 2025 calendar year.

Even with a record number of passengers, Tri-Rail faces a potential shutdown by July 2027 because of state budget cuts.

It would need up to $10 million from each county the rail line runs through to continue service. That includes Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach.

Local officials are urging state lawmakers to restore funding.

READ MORE: Tri-Rail budget crunch goes beyond subsidy — state cuts money to run the railroad

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Natalie La Roche Pietri
Natalie La Roche Pietri is the education reporter at WLRN.
