MIA announces new $33M operations center to improve airport safety

A new $33 million operations center is coming to Miami International Airport.



The 13,254 square-foot facility will house staff from 30 different emergency response agencies to improve safety at the airport.



That includes the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Transportation Security Administration and Border Patrol.



Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the center will be equipped with Artificial Intelligence cameras and a massive HD quality video wall.

"This digital hub will also make us one of the first, if not the first, U.S. airport with virtual gate assignment towers, which will allow us to improve efficiency, communication, speed, and it will allow us to monitor and direct our airplanes from multiple camera angles," she said.



The new operations center is part of MIA’s $14 billion airport-wide modernization plan.



The center is expected to open in 2027.

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