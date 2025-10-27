South Florida mobilizes major relief effort as Hurricane Melissa bears down on Jamaica

South Florida organizations are rapidly mobilizing a comprehensive relief campaign for Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa approaches the island nation.

The massive storm is forecasted to cause "life-threatening flash floods, landslides, and widespread infrastructure damage," according to a press release, with the potential to displace thousands of local residents.

One major effort is being led by South Florida Caribbean Strong , in partnership with the Global Empowerment Mission and The Miami Foundation. They are urging the community to immediately donate, volunteer, and procure critical relief supplies for the recovery phase once the storm passes.

Hurricane Melissa intensified into a Category 5 storm Monday as it drew closer to Jamaica , where forecasters expected it to unleash catastrophic flooding , landslides and widespread damage. At that strength, it would be the strongest hurricane to hit the island since record-keeping began in 1851.

Blamed for six deaths in the northern Caribbean as it headed toward the island , Melissa was on track to make landfall Tuesday in Jamaica before coming ashore in Cuba later in the day and then heading toward the Bahamas. It was not expected to affect the United States.

Marlon Hill, lead volunteer mobilizer of South Florida Caribbean Strong, said “it’s crucial that we mobilize efficiently — delivering the greatest aid to the most people, at the lowest possible cost.”

Organizers said volunteers are needed to assemble emergency kits at GEM’s warehouse in Doral (1850 NW 84th Ave, #100, Doral, FL 33126). Shifts are available Monday–Friday (10 AM–1 PM & 2 PM–5 PM) and Saturday (10 AM–2 PM).

Deika Morrison, GEM”s Executive Country Director for the Caribbean, told WLRN from Kingston that their work on the ground has been essential to recovery efforts, including Hurricane Beryl’s landfall last summer.

“After Beryl, GEM was the first to arrive in Jamaica, and they came with a plane that had 15 generators… necessity kits, which are food and other hygiene kits,” said Morrison.

She added that donations are still being accepted and are on standby for when flights to the island re-open.

“This is what happened with Beryl: as soon as the airport opened, the first plane arrived,” said Morrison.

GEM officials said several drop-off points have been confirmed across Miramar and Lauderhill:

MIRAMAR

City of Miramar: All four Fire Stations (19, 70, 84, 100, and 107) and the Miramar Police Headquarters. The locations:

Fire Station 19 – 6700 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33023

Fire Station 70 – 9001 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33025

Fire Station 84 – 14801 SW 27th Street, Miramar, FL 33027

Fire Station 100 – 2800 SW 184th Avenue, Miramar, FL 33029

Fire Station 107 – 11811 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33023

Miramar Police Headquarters – 11765 City Hall Promenade, Miramar, FL 33025

LAUDERHILL

City of Lauderhill: Lauderhill City Hall, Veterans Park, John Mullins Park, Westwind Park, the Lauderhill Historical Museum, and Joy’s Roti Delight.

Lauderhill City Hall – 5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd .

Veterans Park – 7600 NW 50th St .

John Mullins Park – 2000 NW 55th Ave .

Westwind Park – 4550 NW 82nd Ave.

Lauderhill Historical Museum – 1080 NW 47th Ave .

Joy’s Roti Delight – 1205 NW 40th Ave .

Hours: Parks – Mon–Fri, 9 AM–9 PM Joy’s Roti Delight – Daily, 9 AM–9 PM

HOMESTEAD

The City of Homestead , in partnership with GEM, is also collecting essential supplies for families affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Drop-Off Locations:

City Hall – 100 Civic Court, Homestead, FL 33030

Homestead Police Department – 45 NW 1st Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030

Phichol Williams Community Center – 951 SW 4th St, Homestead, FL 33030

Collection Hours

Beginning on Tuesday, October 28th

Hours: Monday thru Friday, 8AM – 5PM

Note: Phichol Williams Community Center will be open Saturdays from 8AM-5PM for additional drop-off donations.