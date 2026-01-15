South Florida governments open cold weather shelters ahead of cold front

A cold front is moving south into our region tonight, bringing extremely cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures across South Florida to dip into the 30s and 40s.

Due to the inclement weather, local governments have activated their cold weather emergency plans and opened shelters for people experiencing homelessness. If the weather changes, shelters may adjust the number of nights they will be open.

In Broward County, the Salvation Army in Fort Lauderdale (1445 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312) will open at 5:30 p.m. for individuals and families. Dinner will be served at 4:30 p.m.

Palm Beach County will also open a cold weather shelter for those seeking refuge from the extreme temperatures. The Belle Glade Transitional Shelter and Lake Village at the Glades (341 NW 11th Street, Belle Glade, FL 33430) will open at 7 p.m. Palm Tran Connection will be available to shuttle people to the shelter at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust will also open emergency shelters tonight. Anyone needing assistance with cold weather sheltering is encouraged to contact the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust Helpline at 1-877-994-HELP (4357) or 305-375-CARE (2273). Space is limited, and shelter beds are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

