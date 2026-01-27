Cold weather shelters open across south Florida

A cold front is moving through our region into the weekend, bringing very cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures across South Florida to dip into the 30s and 40s.

Due to the inclement weather, local governments have activated their cold weather emergency plans and opened shelters for people experiencing homelessness. If the weather changes, shelters may adjust the number of nights they will be open.

In Broward County, the Salvation Army in Fort Lauderdale (1445 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312) will open at 5:30 p.m. for individuals and families. Dinner will be served at 4:30 p.m.

The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust will also open emergency shelters Tuesday night. Anyone needing assistance with cold weather sheltering is encouraged to contact the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust Helpline at 1-877-994-HELP (4357) or 305-375-CARE (2273).

Space is limited, and shelter beds are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Palm Beach County has not implemented its cold weather emergency plan. According to the county Department of Emergency Management, cold weather shelters are opened when temperatures are forecast to fall below 40 degrees and or 45 degrees during forecast precipitation and or the wind chill factor is below 35 degrees for four consecutive hours or more.

