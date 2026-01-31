Palm Beach County to open cold weather shelters, beginning Saturday night

Two emergency shelters in Palm Beach County will be open Saturday night, beginning at 7 p.m., and remain open Sunday and Monday nights, in anticipation of frigid temperatures expected in South Florida.

The National Weather is predicting low temperatures between the upper 20's and upper 30's as they track a cold weather system moving through the region.

"These temperatures could cause extreme risk of potential frostbite and hypothermia, likely with prolonged exposure and major damage to unprotected vegetation," said Palm Beach County emergency officials in a statement.

The two shelters that will open each of the next three nights, beginning Saturday:

Salvation Army Center of Hope

1577 N Military Trail #1

West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Belle Glade Transitional Shelter and Lake Village at the Glades

341 NW 11th Street

Belle Glade, FL 33430

For more information on the Cold Weather Shelter, you can visit the Cold Weather Shelters website