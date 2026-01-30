South Florida cold weather shelters open ahead of extreme cold weather front

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme cold watch for coastal Palm Beach County and a freeze watch for Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Due to the inclement weather, local governments have activated their cold weather emergency plans and opened shelters for people experiencing homelessness. If the weather changes, shelters may adjust the number of nights they will be open.

In Broward County, the Salvation Army in Fort Lauderdale (1445 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312) will open at 5:30 p.m. each night through Monday for individuals and families. Dinner will be served at 4:30 p.m.

The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust will also open emergency shelters Tuesday night. Anyone needing assistance with cold weather sheltering is encouraged to contact the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust Helpline at 1-877-994-HELP (4357) or 305-375-CARE (2273).

In Palm Beach County, the Salvation Army Center of Hope (1577 N Military Trail #1, West Palm Beach, FL 33409) and Belle Glade Transitional Shelter and Lake Village at the Glades (341 NW 11th Street, Belle Glade, FL 33430) will open Saturday, January 31st, at 7 p.m. through Monday.

The Palm Tran Connection will have pickups at established routes between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 211.

Space is limited, and shelter beds are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

