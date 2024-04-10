Part-Time Producer, News and Public Affairs

Position Summary

This position is the Miami-based producer for The South Florida Roundup on WLRN, one of WLRN's two weekly public affairs programs.

This position will be part of leading the direction of the program, assisting hosts and working closely with the Director of Daily News & Original Live Programming, as well as the rest of the WLRN newsroom for this local show. The producer will pitch topics and guest ideas, book guests, and produce, report and edit radio and digital components of the show. This position also directs the live control room during broadcasts.

The part-time Producer for News and Public Affairs works under the general supervision of the Director of Daily News & Original Live Programming.

The WLRN Newsroom is a collaborative, often flexible environment made up of people dedicated to practicing local and regional journalism with journalistic rigor, creativity and empathy.

We come from a range of life experiences, have different expertise, talents and passions, and learn from each other everyday.

Position Responsibilities

1. Produces news and public affairs programs, including on air and digital components, booking guests, booking studios, writing scripts, reporting, digital audio editing, and coordinating production.

2. Prepares digital editorial assets, including graphics/quotes for WLRN.org, working with the Digital Editor.

3. Prepares program excerpt for radio broadcast after each show.

4. Works with WLRN news partners.

5. Participates in staff meetings and professional development opportunities.

Other duties as assigned.

Required Skills and Experience

1. Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience.

2. Experience in a broadcast media newsroom environment, including live broadcast program production.

3. Strong critical judgment skills and the ability to make decisions regarding credibility and value of content on deadline.

4. Knowledge of Florida news, issues and culture

5. Strong research and communication skills.

6. Ability to produce weekly stories and social media engagement for digital audiences.

7. Ability to write clear, compelling, lively scripts and posts on deadline.

8. Ability to operate digital recording and editing technology, equipment and software, such as Audition, ProTools, Hindenburg; ability to use CMS and social media platforms.

9. Demonstrates an understanding of and adherence to journalistic ethics.

10. Proven ability to work collaboratively with little supervision.

11. Ability and willingness to train/mentor/coach staff, freelancers and interns across platforms.

Physical Demands and Working Conditions

Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays; ability to travel, must be able to perform the essential duties of the position.

About WLRN Public Media

Job Type: Part-time

Expected hours: 20 per week

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Parental leave

Retirement plan

Tuition reimbursement

Vision insurance

Schedule:



Monday to Friday

Ability to Relocate:



Miami, FL 33132: Relocate before starting work (Required)

Work Location: In person