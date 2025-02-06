Investigative Reporter - Palm Beach Broward

To apply: ​

Submit (1) a cover letter, (2) a resume or CV, (3) five work samples (links or mp3s) and (4) at least three references who have worked closely with you and can talk about your qualifications for the position.

Email all the materials to jobs@wlrnnews.org and include “Investigative Reporter” in the subject line. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 1, 2025

Position Summary:

The investigative reporter (Broward or Palm Beach counties) will join WLRN News' nationally award-winning investigations team, working independently and also in collaboration with colleagues to produce in-depth, impactful investigations, with a primary focus on local government accountability in Broward and/or Palm Beach counties.

This reporter should be passionate about local government and able to make connections between and among local, state and national legislation. This reporter will be able to straddle the worlds of policymaking, politics and the people who live in South Florida. This reporter will contribute occasionally to the daily news operation but will spend the majority of their time on short-, medium- and long-term investigations.

This journalist will be based in either Palm Beach or Broward counties, and will concentrate on finding government accountability/investigative stories in those counties, or within the South Florida region.

The investigations team was formed in 2023 and has already produced stories of impact in South Florida. Its first series, “Unguarded” won a national award this year for audio reporting from IRE (Investigative Reporters & Editors). WLRN also won the top Esserman-Knight award in South Florida for investigative reporting.

Database reporting experience is a plus. Spanish-language ability preferred but not required.

Responsibilities :

Pitches and formulates original story ideas focusing on local government accountability in Broward and/or Palm Beach counties

Builds and nurtures relationships with sources and constituents

Reports, writes, produces stories for broadcast and digital

Reports and produces live from the field

Contributes to WLRN public affairs programs

Collaborates and coordinates coverage with investigations team as well as other beat reporters and editors

Participates in staff meetings

Participates in professional development opportunities

Stays current on best practices in broadcast and digital journalism and recommend ways to enhance WLRN’s offerings that comply with industry best practices, Code of Editorial Integrity for Public Media Organizations, WLRN Editorial Integrity Policy, and Philanthropic Support, Corporate Support & Editorial Independence: How They Fit Together at WLRN Public Media

Engage inclusive and diverse perspectives and experiences in work produced and in organizational interactions and demonstrate respect for others in all workplace relationships

Other duties as assigned

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

At least 5 years experience in multimedia journalism, ideally with political and local government news experience

Strong editorial judgment

Exceptional verbal and written skills

Ability to report and write for broadcast and digital

Ability to use news-gathering technologies, platforms, equipment and software

Ability to use digital recording equipment

Ability to mix and edit using digital audio editing program(s)

Ability to voice stories and interviews

FOIA experience

Preferred Skills and Experience:

Familiarity with public media sensibilities

Familiarity with Florida’s Sunshine laws

Familiarity with or passion for the region, politics and public policy

Data skills

Language: Spanish, Haitian Creole, Portuguese

Physical Demands and Working Conditions:

Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays; ability to travel; must be able to perform the essential duties of the position.



Salary Range:

$75,000 - $85,000



Full-Time Employee Benefits

10% 401(k) contribution of gross base salary

50% matching of employee’s 401(k) contribution up to $3,000 per year

Medical, dental and eye insurance

Long-term disability and life insurance

PTO

Training opportunities

ABOUT WLRN PUBLIC MEDIA

WLRN is an award-winning public digital website, radio and television station, and winner of several national Edward R. Murrow Awards. We are based in Miami and cover South Florida from the Palm Beaches to Key West. We are Florida’s largest public radio station. WLRN News is a daily broadcast news operation providing multimedia news for WLRN 91.3 FM, 91.5 FM in the Florida Keys, 101.9 in the Palm Beaches, 105.5 WOLL HD-2 in Hobe Sound, and digital content for WLRN.org and social media.