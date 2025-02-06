Investigative Reporter - Palm Beach Broward
Position: Investigative reporter (Broward or Palm Beach counties)
Station: WLRN News
Company: South Florida Public Media Group
FLSA Status: Full-time, Exempt
Reports to: Director of Enterprise Journalism
Schedule: 9am - 6pm Monday - Friday, or as assigned
Location: Broward or Palm Beach counties, FL
To apply:
Submit (1) a cover letter, (2) a resume or CV, (3) five work samples (links or mp3s) and (4) at least three references who have worked closely with you and can talk about your qualifications for the position.
Email all the materials to jobs@wlrnnews.org and include “Investigative Reporter” in the subject line. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 1, 2025
Position Summary:
The investigative reporter (Broward or Palm Beach counties) will join WLRN News' nationally award-winning investigations team, working independently and also in collaboration with colleagues to produce in-depth, impactful investigations, with a primary focus on local government accountability in Broward and/or Palm Beach counties.
This reporter should be passionate about local government and able to make connections between and among local, state and national legislation. This reporter will be able to straddle the worlds of policymaking, politics and the people who live in South Florida. This reporter will contribute occasionally to the daily news operation but will spend the majority of their time on short-, medium- and long-term investigations.
This journalist will be based in either Palm Beach or Broward counties, and will concentrate on finding government accountability/investigative stories in those counties, or within the South Florida region.
The investigations team was formed in 2023 and has already produced stories of impact in South Florida. Its first series, “Unguarded” won a national award this year for audio reporting from IRE (Investigative Reporters & Editors). WLRN also won the top Esserman-Knight award in South Florida for investigative reporting.
Database reporting experience is a plus. Spanish-language ability preferred but not required.
Responsibilities:
- Pitches and formulates original story ideas focusing on local government accountability in Broward and/or Palm Beach counties
- Builds and nurtures relationships with sources and constituents
- Reports, writes, produces stories for broadcast and digital
- Reports and produces live from the field
- Contributes to WLRN public affairs programs
- Collaborates and coordinates coverage with investigations team as well as other beat reporters and editors
- Participates in staff meetings
- Participates in professional development opportunities
- Stays current on best practices in broadcast and digital journalism and recommend ways to enhance WLRN’s offerings that comply with industry best practices, Code of Editorial Integrity for Public Media Organizations, WLRN Editorial Integrity Policy, and Philanthropic Support, Corporate Support & Editorial Independence: How They Fit Together at WLRN Public Media
- Engage inclusive and diverse perspectives and experiences in work produced and in organizational interactions and demonstrate respect for others in all workplace relationships
- Other duties as assigned
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience
- At least 5 years experience in multimedia journalism, ideally with political and local government news experience
- Strong editorial judgment
- Exceptional verbal and written skills
- Ability to report and write for broadcast and digital
- Ability to use news-gathering technologies, platforms, equipment and software
- Ability to use digital recording equipment
- Ability to mix and edit using digital audio editing program(s)
- Ability to voice stories and interviews
- FOIA experience
Preferred Skills and Experience:
- Familiarity with public media sensibilities
- Familiarity with Florida’s Sunshine laws
- Familiarity with or passion for the region, politics and public policy
- Data skills
- Language: Spanish, Haitian Creole, Portuguese
Physical Demands and Working Conditions:
Ability to work nights, weekends and holidays; ability to travel; must be able to perform the essential duties of the position.
Salary Range:
$75,000 - $85,000
Full-Time Employee Benefits
- 10% 401(k) contribution of gross base salary
- 50% matching of employee’s 401(k) contribution up to $3,000 per year
- Medical, dental and eye insurance
- Long-term disability and life insurance
- PTO
- Training opportunities
ABOUT WLRN PUBLIC MEDIA
WLRN is an award-winning public digital website, radio and television station, and winner of several national Edward R. Murrow Awards. We are based in Miami and cover South Florida from the Palm Beaches to Key West. We are Florida’s largest public radio station. WLRN News is a daily broadcast news operation providing multimedia news for WLRN 91.3 FM, 91.5 FM in the Florida Keys, 101.9 in the Palm Beaches, 105.5 WOLL HD-2 in Hobe Sound, and digital content for WLRN.org and social media.