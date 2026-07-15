Zoey Thomas

Zoey recently graduated from the University of Florida's College of Journalism and Communications with a bachelor's degree in media production, management and technology and a minor in statistics.

She worked for three years at UF's independent student newspaper, The Independent Florida Alligator, where she most recently served as editor-in-chief. Zoey has also held internships at the Orlando Sentinel and the Wisconsin State Journal.

As a data nerd, she enjoys integrating platforms like R and Python into her reporting process alongside boots-on-the-ground journalism.

In her free time, Zoey enjoys going on long runs, logging her latest movie watch on Letterboxd or searching for her next favorite overpriced coffee shop.