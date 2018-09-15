Bones

By Sep 15, 2018

Tags: 
Radio
Norman Van Aken
A Word On Food

BOILED PEANUT ROMESCO

Norman Van Aken and Camilo Velasco

YIELD - 845g

250g boiled peanuts, shelled

100g boiled peanut broth

85g parmigiano reggiano

90g hazelnut, toasted

30g pistachio, toasted

150g piquillo peppers

85g pecan oil

18g sherry vinegar

15g garlic

9g parsley

8g salt

5g smoked paprika

Blend in a Vitamix or other powerful blender until smooth.

SMOKED FISH DIP

Norman & Janet Van Aken © All Rights Reserved 2015, “My Florida Kitchen”

It kind of catches me when people say we don’t have the “Four Seasons” in Florida. I find myselfnot saying anything. Why argue? My wife and I come from the undeniably clear versions of them up in Northern Illinois so … we know. But when you live here in Florida the majority of yourlife… you can perceive seasonality very much. Let’s just put it this way for simplification. We eatceviche in hot weather and smoked fish dip in cool weather!

CARNY CORN DOGS

Norman Van Aken, © 2012