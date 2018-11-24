The Most Beloved Folk Trio in History

PETER, PAUL AND MARY AT NEWPORT 1963-65 - Performance - A Voyage of Hope and Optimism from a Folk Trio That Moved the Heart and the Conscience of America.

AIRS:

SUNDAY November 25th at 8:30pm

WEDNESDAY November 28th at 4:30am

SATURDAY December 1st at 9pm

PETER, PAUL AND MARY AT NEWPORT 1963-65, their seventh special for PBS, captures the spirit of America’s Folk Renaissance at its zenith, when folk music dominated the Top 40 charts and songs written straight from the hearts of idealists, activists and poets provided the soundtrack for enormous, unprecedented changes in the American social-political landscape.

PETER, PAUL AND MARY AT NEWPORT 1963-65 presents songs filmed during the emergence of the group as the most honored folk trio in history, and includes — save for two snippets from a previous documentary — 17 never-before-seen, archival Newport performances including “The Times They Are A-Changin,’” “If I Had A Hammer,” “The Hour When the Ship Comes In,” “Blowin’ in the Wind,” and their only filmed renditions of such treasures as “Jesus Met the Woman at the Well,” “San Francisco Bay Blues,” “Rising of the Moon” and The Weavers’ iconic and powerful “Wasn’t that a Time.” Many of these songs hold an honored place in the soundtrack of 60s activism in America.

