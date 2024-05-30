© 2024 WLRN
2024 Hurricane Season

WLRN is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations.

It’s available on WLRN 91.3-fm, 91.5-fm in the Florida Keys and 101.9-fm in the Palm Beaches, online at WLRN.org and through the Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.
NOAA issues its busiest hurricane season forecast yet, warns: 'The big ones are fast'
Jenny Staletovich
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says high surface temperatures in the ocean well ahead of schedule, a busy monsoon season and high odds for a La Niña are driving the forecast.
Hurricanes: What you need to know

Find your shelter, evacuation zones and additional emergency information in the county you live in:

BROWARD
MIAMI-DADE
PALM BEACH
MONROE

When a storm hits Florida, both the state and federal government will activate resources to help …

NOAA | Fla. Div. Of Emergency Management | FEMA | Flood maps | Report price gouging | Find your evacuation zone | NOAA’s Coastal Flood Exposure Mapper | Find your evacuation zone

What you need to prepare
