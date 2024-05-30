2024 Hurricane Season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says high surface temperatures in the ocean well ahead of schedule, a busy monsoon season and high odds for a La Niña are driving the forecast.
Hurricanes: What you need to know
Find your shelter, evacuation zones and additional emergency information in the county you live in:
When a storm hits Florida, both the state and federal government will activate resources to help …
NOAA | Fla. Div. Of Emergency Management | FEMA | Flood maps | Report price gouging | Find your evacuation zone | NOAA’s Coastal Flood Exposure Mapper | Find your evacuation zone
What you need to prepare