Pollen counts reach highest levels of year across Florida

Warm and occasionally windy weather is helping to increase pollen production, with high levels now being reported across much of the state.

According to observation sites, pollen counts are reaching some of their highest levels of the year, with oak, juniper, pine and grasses among the primary culprits.

Vegetation releases the pollen particles into the air as part of their reproductive cycle to help fertilize other plants, but the process leads to millions of humans suffering from allergies.

Pine trees are largely responsible for the yellow coating that often blankets vehicles, outdoor furniture and virtually all other surfaces exposed to the elements.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dry soils and a lack of rainfall can make pollen and other airborne particulates more concentrated over a particular area.

Without significant precipitation to wash allergens out of the atmosphere, the particles can remain suspended in the air for longer periods.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America estimates that at least 100 million Americans experience some type of allergies, with spring and early summer representing the most challenging times of the year.

Experts with the University of Florida say there are simple steps people can take to limit exposure during peak pollen periods.

Peak pollen hours typically occur from roughly 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when those with severe allergies are advised to reduce prolonged outdoor activities when possible.

If outdoor activities cannot be avoided, wearing protective gear such as sunglasses, masks and hats can help minimize symptoms.

Showering after spending time outside and immediately changing clothes are also recommended to reduce the amount of pollen brought indoors.

Running a home’s air-conditioning system with a clean filter can also help improve indoor air quality.

While spring often leads to peak pollen activity, allergens are common year-round, with grasses and weeds becoming the dominant sources over the summer.

According to NOAA, no federal agency produces a pollen forecasting system, with local organizations and health groups instead releasing data related to allergens.