South Florida's rainfall ramps up this week, flash flood risk for some

Florida is expected to receive some much-needed rainfall at the start of this week. The state is currently experiencing its worst drought since records began in 2000. As April arrives, we are beginning to see a seasonal transition in rainfall patterns across the region.

Check it out, Florida! We will start the week with some rain (much-needed) as a cold front moves south slowly. Don't expect temps to drop; just expect instability to linger through the middle of the week. pic.twitter.com/8RZqkJlvHd — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) April 5, 2026

Many areas across Florida are dealing with significant rainfall deficits. Locations from Tallahassee to Jacksonville have recorded deficits exceeding 12 inches over the past six months, with Tallahassee itself nearing a 10-inch shortfall during that same period.

April can sometimes bring surprises. While drought conditions have also expanded across South Florida, rainfall remains below normal here as well. Although March brought more rain than November, December, January, and February combined, the region is still running a deficit overall.

While the recent pattern has been overly wet... March's total rainfall is the real story in Fort Lauderdale. pic.twitter.com/coeMhOKT8E — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) April 2, 2026

In recent years, South Florida has experienced notable torrential rain events. One of the most significant occurred in 2023, particularly in the Fort Lauderdale area. A slow-moving low-pressure system, combined with additional moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, led to extreme rainfall across eastern Broward County. Over a roughly 12-hour period, more than 25 inches of rain fell in Fort Lauderdale, with over 21 inches recorded in Dania Beach. This historic event caused severe flooding and forced the closure of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Events like this serve as reminders that, under the right atmospheric setup, conditions can quickly shift from severe deficits to significant surpluses. While a single torrential event can make a dent in drought conditions, consistent and steady rainfall is what’s truly needed for long-term relief—without triggering flash flooding.

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When the ground becomes extremely dry, it hardens and loses its ability to absorb water efficiently. As a result, heavy rainfall over a short period cannot drain properly, increasing the risk of flash flooding.

South Florida Outlook

South Florida will start the week with some foggy conditions, especially across Southwest Florida. The fog should lift after 9 a.m., followed by mostly sunny skies between 10 a.m and 1 p.m.

By the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, mainly across the interior Everglades, and then move toward areas such as Cape Coral and Port Charlotte. The Treasure Coast will remain mostly cloudy, with a chance for a few thunderstorms moving from east to west.

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Tuesday is shaping up to be a mostly cloudy day across South Florida. As the cold front approaches, cloud cover will remain persistent throughout much of the day. Thunderstorm chances will increase across Southeast Florida, with numerous showers and storms developing after 3 p.m. and becoming more widespread by the early evening. Activity should begin to taper off after 10 p.m. The showers that develop during the day could drop heavy rain quickly.

Keep in mind that these downpours and storms are falling on areas experiencing an extreme drought. There is a chance of isolated flash floods between Monday and Tuesday from Lake Okeechobee through southeast Florida, including highly populated areas such as Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Please stay away from flooded roads. Rainfall between Monday and Wednesday could range from 3 to 5 inches across inland areas around Lake Okeechobee through the Space Coast, Treasure Coast, and parts of southeast Florida. Some isolated spots over 5 inches.

Flash flooding safety.

By Wednesday, the cold front will linger near South Florida, keeping instability in place. Expect mostly cloudy skies with numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day and likely into Thursday. Keep an umbrella handy and stay alert for localized flooding, especially from Tuesday into Wednesday.

