Your pet doesn't feel Florida's heat the way you do

Florida’s high temperatures and humidity aren’t just uncomfortable for us—they can be deadly for our pets. In this update, Meteorologist Leslie Hudson shares 5 critical heat dangers that Florida pet owners need to know. From the surprising risks of indoor overheating and the "7-second pavement test" to why our state's humidity makes panting less effective, we break down the warning signs for dogs, cats, birds, and small mammals.

Learn how to spot the early signs of heat stress and what to do in a medical emergency to keep your furry (and feathered) friends safe this summer.

"If you wouldn't ride in a metal box in 102-degree heat with no air, don’t force an animal to do it."https://t.co/pqtyeube4G — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) July 12, 2026

One final reminder: Florida's dangerous heat doesn't end when you walk indoors. Veterinarians say homes without air conditioning or adequate ventilation can quickly become hazardous for pets—especially during power outages. If your home feels hot to you, it's likely even harder on the animals that depend on panting to cool themselves.