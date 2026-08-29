Why it rains on your neighbor but not you

Ever wondered why it’s pouring across the street while you’re standing in the sunshine? It’s a classic Florida summer experience, and there’s a fascinating scientific reason behind it.

In this video, Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson breaks down how sea breezes, "invisible bulldozers," and individual convective cells create the remarkably localized thunderstorms the Sunshine State is known for. Learn why a few blocks can make the difference between a torrential downpour and a perfectly dry afternoon. Below is an image of a classic west coast sea breeze set up

And all those hit-or-miss downpours add up. According to the National Weather Service, Florida typically receives about 50 to 60 inches of rain each year. And in South Florida, roughly 60 to 70 percent of the average annual rainfall falls during the wet season alone. So even though your neighborhood may miss the rain on any given afternoon, Florida's scattered summer storms can produce a huge share of our rainfall for the entire year.