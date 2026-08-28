Survivor of FSU shooting files lawsuit against Open AI

Another victim of the mass shooting that took place last year on FSU's campus has filed legal action against OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT.

Reese Gourley, who filed the 71-page lawsuit Aug. 26, was an FSU student at the time when, according to her filing, she was "chased down and shot by the Shooter and sustained serious life-threatening injuries and emotional distress."

She is represented by Fasig Brooks.

The lawsuit accuses OpenAI of negligence and sycophancy, which means they argue chatbot gave desirable answers to the alleged gunman rather than intervening or flagging the conversation.

"ChatGPT failed to connect the dots, failed to escalate the situation for human review, ChatGPT failed to suspend or restrict the Shooter's access, and failed to trigger any effective intervention," the document details.



The legal action comes after another similar lawsuit was filed against the company by the family of Tiru Chabba, one of the people killed in the shooting.

Officials say the alleged gunman in the case conducted multiple chats mentioning mental health and social struggles, asking about previous mass shootings, uploading weapons, and moments before the attack, asking how to load and operate a shotgun and a Glock handgun.



Two people were killed in the attack and several others were injured.



Initially, the alleged shooter was set for trial Oct. 19, however a judge approved the trial be pushed back to June 2027.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier also sued the company in June, accusing it of prioritizing financial gain over the safety of its users.

He previously said, "if ChatGPT were a person, it would be facing charges for murder."



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