Shackled Tate brothers testify in bid to get out of jail, but judge delays decision

MIAMI (AP) — Social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate took the witness stand in federal court on Thursday and said they can't adequately defend themselves from criminal sex charges if they have to remain in a Miami jail while fighting extradition to the United Kingdom.

During nearly two hours in a Miami courtroom, the Tates, in shackles and tan jail jumpsuits, denied under oath criminal accusations across multiple countries, blasted their critics and described their brash online personas that exude wealth and excess as characters and not their true personalities.

The hearing ended after eight hours without a decision from U.S. Magistrate Lauren Louis, and the brothers headed back to jail.

Prosecutors said the Tates are liars who exaggerate all the time. Assistant U.S. Attorney Abbie Waxman told a judge that Andrew Tate is accused of choking and holding victims and raping them while Tristan Tate is accused of human trafficking, money laundering and violence against minors.

The brothers also face sex crime charges in Romania and prosecutors said they have contacted witnesses in that case and talked about it on video.

"They promote incredible violence against women consistent with the allegations against them," Waxman said.

Andrew Tate maintains his innocence on stand

Andrew Tate said he is innocent, can't work with his Romanian lawyers while in jail in America and fears his absence will mean an unfair life sentence in Eastern Europe.

"If I lose a fair fight I can take it," he said.

Lawyers for the Tates are asking Louis to allow them to be freed from custody at least until an extradition hearing can be held on their U.K. rape and trafficking charges. They have remained in a federal detention center in Miami since they were arrested July 18.

Their attorneys argued that their high profile and active social media presence make it nearly impossible for them to flee.

Their lawyers spent more than an hour mostly repeating arguments from court filings that the U.K.'s request was out of line because their criminal case in Romania is going first.

Romanian officials have let them remain free until the proceedings conclude and they have not tried to flee and are complying with all court restrictions.

The judge reminded defense attorneys that she has to follow U.S. laws, but she did ask them to report to her by Monday on what happens if the Tates miss a hearing in Romania.

No date for an extradition hearing has been set. The U.K. has until mid-September to provide evidence to the State Department.

Prosecutors say Tates bragged about wealth and multiple passports

Prosecutors said the brothers appear to have money and have bragged about multiple passports.

The Tates said their claims of wealth are largely exaggerated to boost their social media personas. They said luxury items like the $50 million yacht or $2.1 million Aston Martin car seen in their videos don't belong to them.

But prosecutors showed a passport for "Vladimir Scorpius" from Mexico with Tristan Tate's date of birth and photo. They said it has a real Mexican identification number. They also told the judge the brothers have shown no evidence the luxury boat or cars were rented or borrowed.

Tates have long been polarizing online

The Tates have become among the world's most polarizing internet personalities by promoting wealth, male dominance and misogyny through their social media empire.

Andrew Tate, 39, has said women who are sexually assaulted should bear some responsibility for the attacks and shared graphic descriptions of how he might attack women. Tristan Tate, 38, has worked with his brother on multiple businesses, including the production of online webcam pornography.

On his way into court Thursday, defense attorney Joseph McBride told reporters he hasn't heard of a case where the judge has allowed someone out on bail while awaiting an extradition hearing.

But while the odds aren't in their favor, McBride felt like the truth was. He called them innocent, good men who have never run from the law.

Brothers testify they are taken out of context

In court, Tristan Tate was called to the stand Thursday and said he can't prove he is innocent if he is kept in jail.

"I need to clear my name. I need to take part in these proceedings, I can't do that from the secure housing unit," he said.

Both brothers also complained of conditions at the Miami jail. Tristan Tate said there are ants and the only toilet in his cell is where anyone walking by can see him. He said he has lost 14 pounds (6.4 kilograms) eating mostly junk food in the nearly six weeks he has been in custody.

Prosecutors said prisoners are fed three balanced meals a day. They do not have access to scales, and medical records show the brothers have gained a few pounds.

Andrew Tate testified that people are confusing him with a character he plays online. He said people who accuse him of attacking women or supporting human trafficking are taking his comments out of context.

"On the internet, you have to shake people out of apathy," he said.

The former professional kickboxers, who have dual U.S. and U.K. citizenship, have millions of social media followers and are vocal supporters of President Donald Trump. The White House has said the brothers shouldn't expect any help from the president.

___

This story has been updated to correct the name of the passport that prosecutors said Tristan Tate has to "Vladimir Scorpius," instead of "Vladimir Scorpio."

___

Associated Press writer Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed.

