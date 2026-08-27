Palm Beach County commissioners put a halt on massive artificial intelligence data centers

Palm Beach County commissioners voted 7-0 today to enact a one-year moratorium on massive artificial intelligence data centers, buying time to draft stricter and permanent land-use standards for high-density tech projects.

Under the county's new definition, any facility expected to use 50 megawatts of electricity or more at peak demand is classified as "large-scale." And to stop developers from dodging regulations by splitting projects, the county will evaluate power usage across an entire property site rather than parcel by parcel.

The county is rewriting zoning codes to control exactly where data centers are allowed to operate, how close they can be to homes and schools, and how much noise or environmental disruption they can create.

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Beyond electric grid and water strain, commissioners raised national security concerns after learning the applicant behind controversial Project Tango was completely anonymous.

"Who owns these hyperscale data centers? We did not know that for Project Tango," said Commissioner Sachs. "I think it’s important. I think it’s important who owns the damn thing."

County staff said they will consider that change but may have to navigate potential legal hurdles.

Florida law allows developers to stay anonymous for up to a year to attract business deals. Forcing immediate ownership disclosure at the local level could potentially clash with those state privacy protections.

The board is scheduled to reconvene on Sept. 24 for a second hearing and potential formal adoption of the plan.

Data center task force

The initial freeze was prompted by a developer codenamed "Project Tango," which requested a massive 600 megawatts of power.

Local Planning Commissioner Gary Brown urged officials to recognize the extraordinary scale of such facilities, noting: "A 600-megawatt data center would be roughly twice the power level of a heavy industrial primary aluminum smelter. That’s not conventional light industrial... that's utility scale."

Mayor Sara Baxter pointed toward a proposed task force to help shape future regulations, suggesting that each district commissioner appoint a member.

Over the next year, county officials and a task force will study new rules for massive energy users, including outlining plans for shutting down facilities when they close before updating local land-use laws.

Companies must legally commit to how they will dismantle the building, remove heavy machinery, and clean up the property if the facility ever shuts down or goes bankrupt. The county wants to make sure these giant data center facilities don't leave taxpayers holding the bag or ruining local neighborhoods if the project fails.