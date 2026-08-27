Plan for the future of Broward's trash formally passes

The Solid Waste Authority of Broward County's master plan has been officially adopted, setting the stage for a transformation of the way the county deals with its trash.

Solid Waste Authority was created by in 2023 when 28 cities and the county signed an interlocal agreement (ILA).

That group worked on creating a master plan that was approved earlier this year. To go forward, it needed individual municipalities that make up 80% of the population of its members to ratify the plan. That threshold has now been met and the plan can be formally implemented.

The goal is to get Broward back on tack with recycling. Fifteen years ago the county recycled more than 60% of its waste, today it only recycles 38% of its trash. That’s well below the state’s 75% goal. Plus, the county produces roughly five million tons of trash each year.

The plan allows the SWA to collectively negotiate rates for recycling, composting or other waste disposal methods. It also includes educational components. The SWA's goal is to have a new waste disposal system in place by the end of 2027.

READ MORE: How the Florida Panthers modernized their recycling to win off the ice

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