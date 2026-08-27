Airbnb to help provide emergency shelter in Miami and the Keys

In the face of a disaster that forces people out of their homes, South Floridians have an extra option for emergency shelter: Airbnb.

The nonprofit arm of the short-term vacation rental company on Thursday announced a new partnership with local nonprofit groups Jewish Community Services of South Florida (JCS) and Volunteer Florida to help people in a disaster situation find a free place to sleep.

" No disaster is too small. So certainly we are showing up for hurricanes, floods, fires and earthquakes around the world. But even if there's one home or one building that's damaged, and suddenly a family can't stay there, we are here to help," said Christine Chang, director of Global Programs and Operations for Airbnb's nonprofit segment, Airbnb.org.

The program is open for individuals and families in need of emergency shelter. Chang told WLRN average stays range from 10 to 28 days while people seek more permanent accommodations. An eligible person can stay in any Airbnb in the program anywhere in the country.

Dolly Duran, an Airbnb host with a property in Broward County, said she enjoys being able to show hospitality to people in difficult times.

" I have seen firsthand how when a disaster strikes, like after a storm, I've seen people displaced. I wanted to be here to support that," Duran told WLRN.

Airbnb.org has already provided emergency shelter to Floridians in the past, including victims of Hurricanes Milton and Helene in 2024, but the nonprofit says its newly strengthened partnerships with JCS and Volunteer Florida will allow them to more easily find people in need.

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JCS, an aid organization that serves people of all faiths, operates the 211 Miami help line that connects people with essential services.

"When there is a disaster and you say to yourself, 'where am I gonna sleep tonight?' we'll answer that call 24 hours a day, seven days a week in multiple languages," said Yolanda Valencia, Executive Committee member of JCS South Florida.

Volunteer Florida will help to refer people within their network to Airbnb.org if shelter space is not available.

People in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties forced out of their homes by natural disasters, apartment fires or similar emergencies can now call "211" at any time and be connected to Airbnb's shelter program if JCS' staff determines they are eligible.