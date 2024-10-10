Airbnb offers free temporary housing for people displaced by Milton

The short-term rental platform, Airbnb, is providing free temporary housing for those displaced by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Airbnb has partnered with local nonprofits and 211 contact centers in the state to help those displaced or forced to evacuate their homes find a place to stay.

Airbnb.org covers the entire stay for guests. Floridians can access assistance at 211.org.

READ MORE: South Florida orgs send 360,000 lbs of supplies to Gulf Coast

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

