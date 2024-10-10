South Florida orgs send 360,000 lbs of supplies to Gulf Coast

Local South Florida organizations are mobilizing to help those impacted by Hurricane Milton.

The state’s largest independent food bank, Farm Share, has sent over 360,000 pounds of essential supplies, including non-perishable food, water, and personal hygiene items.

The Doral-based Global Empowerment mission has moved large quantities of essential items and supplies for immediate release and long-term recovery to a warehouse in Tampa and is ready to respond on the state’s West Coast.

