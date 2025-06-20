© 2025 WLRN
Your guide to the Florida Panthers victory parade on Sunday

WLRN Public Media | By Carlton Gillespie
Published June 20, 2025 at 2:20 PM EDT
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) celebrates the team's Stanley Cup victory with fans at the Amerant Arena in Sunrise on June 24, 2024.
Matias J. Ocner
/
Miami Herald
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) celebrates the team's Stanley Cup victory with fans at the Amerant Arena in Sunrise on June 24, 2024.

The Florida Panthers clinched their second straight Stanley Cup victory with a 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

As part of the victory celebrations, the City of Fort Lauderdale and the team will host a parade on A1A on Fort Lauderdale beach.

When will the parade be held?

The parade will be held on Sunday June 22, beginning at noon. The parade will start at Riomar Street and head South to Fort Lauderdale Beach Park where a rally will be held at 1:30 p.m. The parade follows the same route as last year when the event drew an estimated 200,000 people despite heavy rain.

Parking options

There are surface lots and garages on Fort Lauderdale beach, but the city has said that parking will be very limited and is urging attendees to arrive via rideshare, public transportation, or other options like the WaterTaxi. Parking will be available downtown for $10.

Cost

The parade is free to attend. The parade will also be televised on local TV stations.

Safety

The City of Fort Lauderdale is advising attendees to be wary of the summer heat. Temperatures during the parade will be close to 90 degrees. Officials advise wearing sunscreen, taking plenty of water, finding shade as often as possible. Medical staff will be on hand including a field hospital for attendees who require assistance.
Carlton Gillespie
Carlton Gillespie is WLRN's Broward County Bureau Reporter.
