2026 Hurricane Season

-
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said a looming El Niño weather pattern could help produce a below average season, but warned uncertainty about the forecast put the odds for a slow season at just 55%.
-
Insurance is supposed to soften the blow when homes burn or flood. With some preparation, you can better your odds of a smoother recovery if disaster strikes.
-
Forecasters expect slightly fewer hurricanes than usual this year, but the risk of destructive storms is still highForecasters expect 8 to 14 storms will form in the Atlantic between June 1 and November 30. But the danger is more serious than the numbers suggest.
-
Every year, Americans rely on accurate forecasts when hurricanes might be developing to know when to stock up on supplies, prepare for power outages or evacuate. Those forecasts have improved dramatically in recent decades, but the improvements can’t be taken for granted.
-
During its annual storm drill, Florida Power & Light practiced rapid response for a mock Category 2 hurricane to keep customers in power during an extreme storm.
-
With hurricane season approaching, the National Hurricane Center is preparing to test a new forecast cone and mobile-friendly web pages. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has again proposed eliminating offices that investigate hurricanes and improve forecasts.
-
Clear skies can be misleading. In Florida, some of the most dangerous hurricane hazards begin after the storm—during cleanup, return, and recovery.
-
During storm season focusing on protection during the storm is mission critical. And in Florida, that can mean wind, water, and tornadoes all unfolding at the same time.
-
In Florida, evacuation and final preparations need to happen before conditions deteriorate—because the safe window often closes faster than expected.
-
The best time to prepare in Florida is before hurricane season ramps up—when supplies, insurance decisions, and evacuation plans can be made without pressure.
-
The first named cyclone in the Atlantic basin typically forms around June 20, with meteorologists tracking the first hurricane by Aug. 11. The first named storm will be Arthur.
-
For Florida, hurricane season prep starts with understanding that not all risk looks the same. Hurricane impacts can include storm surge, inland flooding, destructive wind, tornadoes, and more.