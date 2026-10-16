President Trump to headline a Florida Republican midterm elections rally in Fort Myers

President Donald J. Trump will be in Fort Myers next Friday for a midterm elections campaign rally aimed at boosting turnout ahead of Nov. 3 Election Day, the Republican Party of Florida announced Friday.

Florida GOP Chairman Evan Power framed the planned rally as a chance to mobilizing voters against Democratic candidates up and down the ballot, and energize Republican voters in the final stretch of the election cycle.

“Florida welcomes President Trump’s return to his home state of Florida next week, where he will keep fighting for lower taxes, no tax on tips or overtime, no tax on Social Security benefits for our seniors, and savings accounts for our children is secure,” Power said in a statement. “Democrats voted against all of it, even national safety and security measures, because they want chaos so government can run your life when it should be reverse.”

“President Trump is making sure Democrat Socialists and their wannabes like David Jolly and DSA candidate Angie Nixon are defeated and we have the commonsense candidates to do it,” Power said in referring to the Democrats running for governor and the U.S. Senate.

RealClearPolitics reports that Jolly trails Republican Byron Donalds in the governor's race by 5 points, according to an average of the latest statewide polls. Republican Ashley Moody is ahead by 7 points.

“It is all about turnout now," Power said.